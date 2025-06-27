Jyotiraditya Scindia sustains minor finger injury during public interaction in MP's Ashoknagar | Video Noticing the minister's discomfort, nearby public representatives quickly alerted the medical team accompanying his convoy. A doctor from the ambulance unit promptly reached the stage to assess the injury of Scindia.

Ashoknagar:

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sustained a minor injury on Thursday (June 27) while interacting with the public at Ashoknagar railway station. The incident occurred as he made his way through a barricade to greet the gathering, following the inauguration of the new Gwalior-Bengaluru Express train.

While moving past the temporary fencing erected at the station, Scindia's finger was accidentally pricked by a wooden splinter. Despite the discomfort, he continued with the event but was visibly seen pressing his finger upon returning to the stage.

Medical team rushed to the stage

Concerned by his discomfort, accompanying public representatives promptly informed the medical team travelling with the minister's convoy. A doctor from the ambulance unit arrived at the stage to examine the injury. Initially, general medical personnel attended to him, but once it was confirmed that the injury involved a deep splinter, a specialist trained in minor surgical procedures was called in. The medical team spent approximately 15 minutes treating Scindia’s finger on stage.

Event continued after on-site treatment

Following the prompt on-site treatment, the minister resumed his engagements without major delay. Officials later confirmed that the injury was minor and Scindia was in good health.

Scindia flagged off Gwalior-Bengaluru Express

Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the much-awaited Gwalior-Bengaluru Express from the Gwalior Railway Station on June 26, marking a significant milestone in enhancing long-distance rail connectivity for the region. The inaugural ceremony was attended virtually by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who also extended their congratulations on the launch.

1st ever direct rail link between Gwalior and Bengaluru

Calling the development a historic gift, Scindia said this is the first time Gwalior has been directly connected to Bengaluru by train service. Previously, commuters had to travel to Kota, Bina, or Bhopal, adding nearly 6–8 hours of extra travel time before even boarding a train to Bengaluru.

“Now, with this new direct connection, the journey time is reduced to just 30 hours, and major towns like Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bina, Vidisha, and Bhopal will also benefit from the route,” Scindia added.

Scindia highlights progress in rail and air connectivity

Scindia hailed the ongoing development in Gwalior under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Yadav, noting that multiple new train services have been introduced from Gwalior in recent months.

He also spoke about the success of the Gwalior-Kolaras MEMU service, which is soon expected to be extended to Sheopur, and eventually to Kota. Reflecting on his earlier role as Union Civil Aviation Minister, Scindia recalled how efforts were made to boost Gwalior’s air connectivity to key Indian cities, complementing the current push in rail infrastructure.

A transformative step for Gwalior and beyond

The launch of the Gwalior-Bengaluru Express signifies a transformative moment for the region’s infrastructure and mobility. With both rail and air routes expanding, Gwalior is steadily emerging as a key node in India's growing transportation network.