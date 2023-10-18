'Voters will not allow such leaders...': Scindia takes a dig at Kamal Nath after 'tear clothes' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a public event.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at Congress leader Kamal Nath after his 'tear clothes' jibe at Digvijaya Singh saying that people of state will not allow such leaders to form the government.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was heard making 'tear clothes' comment at his colleague Digvijaya Singh after denial of a ticket to party candidate from Shivpuri in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Hitting out at the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "If Congress leaders are talking like this, what will happen to the people of Madhya Pradesh if they get power? But I believe the people will not allow this to happen."

He took a dig at the Congress manifesto, saying its easy to prepare the pre-poll document but the party will not be able to fulfil the promises made in it.

In its 106-page manifesto, the Congress has listed 59 promises and 101 "main guarantees". Key promises include conducting a caste survey, 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs, a farm loan waiver, Rs 25 lakh medical insurance for all residents and an IPL team for MP if voted to power.

The Congress "ruined" the state in its 15-month rule (December 2018 to March 2020) and the people will not forgive the opposition party and its two senior leaders (Digvijaya Singh and Nath), he said.

On contesting elections from his home turf Gwalior, the Union minister said he is an ordinary BJP worker and follows the party's directives.

Meanwhile, addressing party workers ahead of polls, the Union Minister told them "...don't think I have come and interacting with you just because elections are coming as.. generally ministers call up workers only during these times."

"I will talk straight that this event is the beginning of our relationship... and wants to assure you that if you will put efforts to make it strong then I will put 10 times more efforts to maintain it," Scindia said.

"This is my belief, resolve and oath that I will be able to organise these campaigns every year," the Union Minister added.

