Jabalpur West Election Result 2023 Live: BJP Rakesh Singh vs Congress Tarun Bhanot vote counting in MP Updates

Jabalpur West Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Jabalpur West is constituency number 100 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency. The Jabalpur West Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Jabalpur West.

Candidates in Jabalpur West Assembly Seat 2023

Former Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief and Lok Sabha member Rakesh Singh and former Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Jabalpur West constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dinesh Kumar Kushwaha, Sarvadharam Party's Geeta Pathak, Indian Peoples Adhikar Party's (IPAP) Sachin Gupta and Independent candidates Piyush Verma, Bramhanand Bairagi, Ramesh Dharve, Ram Prakash Kushwaha and Vishnu Kumar Jatoliya are also in the fray.

What happened in Jabalpur West in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress party's Tarun Bhanot won the Jabalpur West seat by defeating BJP candidate Harendrajeet Singh Babbu with a margin of just 923 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Tarun Bhanot again won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Harendrajeet Singh Babbu with a margin of 18,683 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jabalpur West?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Rakesh Singh was leading from the Jabalpur West constituency. BJP's Rakesh Singh was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

