Jabalpur Airport to be renamed? Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav makes big announcement

Jabalpur:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the state government will propose renaming Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati, the great ruler of the Gondwana Empire. Speaking at a programme held at Rani Durgavati's memorial, Yadav said that Rani Durgavati's unparalleled sacrifice has inspired the countrymen for centuries. "Respecting public sentiment and the demand of local representatives, the state government is now renaming Jabalpur Airport after 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati'," he said.

Flyover and zoo to be named after Rani Durgavati

The Chief Minister said that renaming the airport after Rani Durgavati would help keep her legacy alive, adding that passengers arriving in Jabalpur from across the country would be reminded of the region's rich history and the queen's courage and sacrifice.

"The state government is continuously working to commemorate Rani Durgavati's historical contribution. The government had earlier held Cabinet meetings in places such as Jabalpur and Sangrampur as part of efforts to honour her legacy and highlight the historical significance of the region," said CM Yadav.

The Chief Minister also announced that Jabalpur's largest newly constructed flyover and an upcoming zoo will be named after Rani Durgavati as part of efforts to commemorate her legacy.

Proposal to be sent to Centre soon

Chief Minister Yadav said that a formal proposal for renaming Jabalpur Airport will soon be sent to the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Civil Aviation Minister, along with the state government's recommendation.

Several senior leaders, including Cabinet Ministers Rakesh Singh and Sampatiya Uikey, as well as former MP Hemant Khandelwal, were present at the event.

Separately, the Chief Minister also made a major announcement for farmers. He said that the government has extended the deadline related to loan repayment obligations until March 31. "Our government is continuously working for the benefit of farmers. Now, farmers will be relieved of the obligation to repay loans by March 31st and will have new opportunities for prosperity. The state government will bear an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 880 crore for this decision," he added.

About Jabalpur Airport

Jabalpur Airport, also known as Dumna Airport, is a domestic airport serving Jabalpur city in Madhya Pradesh. The airport is located in Dumna, around 25 kilometres east of the city.

In terms of passenger traffic and aircraft movements, it is the third-busiest airport in Madhya Pradesh, after Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport in Indore and Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. The airport serves as an important aviation hub for the Mahakoshal region and connects Jabalpur with several major cities across the country.

(Report: Debjit Deb)

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