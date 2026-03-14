'Irresponsible statements will push Congress further down': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav said the statements made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha were irresponsible and unacceptable, especially at a time when the world is facing serious geopolitical tensions. The Chief Minister said the global situation has become complicated due to the tensions involving Iran and the United States. According to him, India is also dealing with the impact of these developments, and the central government is carefully managing the situation.

Yadav said the Prime Minister is handling the international crisis with skill and ensuring that essential supplies, including cooking gas, are managed properly despite the challenges. He added that bringing ships safely from the region and maintaining smooth arrangements in such a difficult situation is a major achievement.

CM accused Congress of creating confusion

Yadav also accused the Indian National Congress of trying to create confusion during a sensitive time. He said people are aware of what he described as political conspiracies by the opposition and that this is why the party has remained out of power for long.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour in such circumstances is irresponsible and deserves strong condemnation.

The Chief Minister further said that Congress leaders should understand their responsibility both at the national and state level and act in the public interest given the current global situation.

He warned that if the party continues with such statements and actions, it could face further political decline.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

The reaction from Yadav came after Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister on Friday. Gandhi alleged that PM Modi had “surrendered” before the United States and claimed the Prime Minister was no longer working independently for India.

Gandhi also raised concerns about India’s energy security, saying the country should not allow external influence in deciding from where it buys oil. He said he wanted to raise the issue in Parliament but was not allowed to speak. He also criticised the trade agreement with the United States, claiming it was not in India’s national interest.