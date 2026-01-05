Indore water contamination row: Devas SDM suspended over reference to 'ghanta' in official order The SDM of Devas was suspended for copying sections of a Congress memorandum into an official order during protests over the Indore water contamination crisis. The controversy erupted after minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'ghanta' remark to a journalist.

Indore:

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh's Devas district has been suspended for allegedly citing a controversial political reference in an official order during the ongoing Indore water contamination issue. Officials said the action was taken on Sunday after Ujjain Division Revenue Commissioner Ashish Singh found the SDM guilty of serious negligence, indifference and irregularities in performing official duties.

According to officials, the SDM had issued an order on Saturday directing the deployment of revenue staff to maintain law and order during a Congress protest planned in Dewas. A senior official told PTI that "the wording of a portion of the Congress memorandum was copied verbatim in the SDM's order issued for official purposes. This amounts to serious negligence."

The Congress memo had sharply criticised the BJP government over the contaminated water tragedy in Indore and referred to minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's use of the objectionable word "ghanta" in response to a journalist's question. The memo accused the minister's reaction of reflecting "inhumanity and authoritarianism".

Political storm over 'ghanta' row

The Congress, acting on the instructions of state party chief Jitu Patwari, announced plans for statewide 'ghanta' protests. Party workers were told to ring bells outside the homes of BJP MPs and MLAs to register opposition to what the memo described as "inhuman behaviour".

The protests were triggered by deaths linked to contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area and by Vijayvargiya's remark that sparked outrage. The minister, who heads the Urban Development and Housing Department, used the word 'ghanta' on December 31 while responding to a TV journalist's query about the crisis. The term is commonly understood to suggest "nonsense".

Crisis deepens amid political blame game

The incident has intensified political tensions as the state continues to face public anger over the contaminated water episode. The suspension of the SDM has added another layer to the controversy, raising questions over administrative conduct during a sensitive crisis.

Indore water contamination: Death toll continues to rise

The Indore administration has so far confirmed six deaths due to diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water. However, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on January 2 that he had information about ten deaths. Local residents have claimed that sixteen people, including a six-month-old child, have lost their lives. On Sunday, more than 9,000 people were screened and twenty new diarrhoea cases were detected. Since the outbreak in Bhagirathpura, a total of 398 patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of these, 256 have been discharged, while 142 remain admitted. Eleven of the hospitalised patients are in the intensive care unit.

