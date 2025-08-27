Indore-Ujjain-Pithampur Metro Rail Project gets approval: Check cost, routes and other details The Madhya Pradesh government has cleared consultancy fees for the DPR of the Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur Metro project, with DMRC entrusted with the work. As per the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister, the metro is expected to connect Ujjain, Indore and Pithampur within the next 4–5 years.

Indore:

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the consultancy fee for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur Metro Rail Project. In the first phase, the metro line will connect Shri Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain to Lavkush Square in Indore, while in the second phase it will be extended from Lavkush Square to Pithampur. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the Mantralaya on Tuesday. According to reports, the consultancy work has been awarded to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) at a cost of Rs 9 lakh per kilometre, including GST.

Suburbs to be connected as well

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the state's metro project is not limited to Indore and Bhopal. It will also connect surrounding suburban areas, making it a large-scale transport initiative. He added that although the entire metro network may take 20 to 25 years to complete and the work has already been set in motion.

When will the Metro begin operations?

The minister confirmed that the survey for the Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Pithampur routes is currently underway. He expressed hope that within the next four to five years, metro services from Pithampur to Ujjain via Indore could commence. He also revealed that plans are being considered to extend metro services from Indore to Dewas. If feasible, the network may even be expanded from Indore to Dhar after conducting a traffic survey and assessing future possibilities.

Tablets approved for E-Vivechana app

Additionally, among the cabinet decisions, the Council of Ministers approved the purchase of 25,000 tablets worth Rs 75 crore for the 'E-Vivechana App' under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project. It will ensure its continuous implementation and operation over five years (2021-22 to 2025-26) with an approved cost of Rs 102.88 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 610 new posts under the Directorate of Prosecution to ensure the effective implementation of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, smooth functioning of the criminal justice system, and availability of prosecutors in line with the principle of 'One Prosecutor per Court'.

Renewable energy projects for water schemes

According to the approval, the new posts will include 185 Additional Public Prosecutors, 255 Additional District Prosecution Officers, 100 Assistant District Prosecution Officers, and 70 Supporting Staff. The creation of these posts will involve an expenditure of approximately Rs 60 crore over a three-year period. The Council of Ministers further approved the establishment of renewable energy projects to reduce the operation and maintenance costs of the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam's Group Rural Drinking Water Supply Schemes.

