Indore: Roof of temple stepwell collapses, over 20 feared trapped; rescue operations underway

Indore: Stepwell at a temple collapses, at least 20 feared trapped; rescue operations underway

Madhya Pradesh : At least 20 people were feared trapped after the roof of a stepwell in a temple in Indore's Patel Nagar area collapsed on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Beleswar Mahadev temple where a huge crowd had gathered on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking note of the accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed Indore District Collector to speed up the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister's Office also is in constant touch with the Indore district administration.

Top officers of Indore Police as well as the district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees.

