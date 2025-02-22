Indore power cut February 22: Electricity supply to be disrupted, check affected areas, timings, other details Electricity supply will remain suspended for February 22 for certain hours in view of maintenance work, trimming of tree branches, pole erection and electrification work of ISBT by RDSS, IDA.

The MPPKVVCL board in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday notified about interruption in electricity supply in several areas in Indore. In its notice it said that the electricity supply will remain suspended for February 22 for certain hours in view of maintenance work, trimming of tree branches, pole erection and electrification work of ISBT by RDSS, IDA.

"Electricity supply will remain closed in the following areas of Indore city on Saturday, 22 February as per the above mentioned time for maintenance, trimming of tree branches, electrification work of ISBT by RDSS, IDA. Respected consumers are humbly requested for cooperation," MPPKVVCL posted from its official handle on X.

Here are the areas in the city that will face power cut and their scheduled timings: