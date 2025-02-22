Indore power cut February 22: Electricity supply to be disrupted, check affected areas, timings, other details

The MPPKVVCL board in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday notified about interruption in electricity supply in several areas in Indore. In its notice it said that the electricity supply will remain suspended for February 22 for certain hours in view of maintenance work, trimming of tree branches, pole erection and electrification work of ISBT by RDSS, IDA.
"Electricity supply will remain closed in the following areas of Indore city on Saturday, 22 February as per the above mentioned time for maintenance, trimming of tree branches, electrification work of ISBT by RDSS, IDA. Respected consumers are humbly requested for cooperation," MPPKVVCL posted from its official handle on X.
Here are the areas in the city that will face power cut and their scheduled timings:
-
Ramnagar, Bajrang Nagar, Vijayvargiya Nagar, Om Eat Bhatta, Sundar Nagar, Jagdish Nagar, Prince Colony. Time: 6:00 AM – 9:30 AM
-
Janta Colony, Nilkanth Colony, Bada Ganpati, Malharganj, Kailash Marg. Time: 6:00 AM - 9:00 AM
-
Geeta Bhawan, Sheikh Hatim Hospital, Grater Kailash and PWD Office. Time: 7:00AM - 10:00 AM
-
Bhandari Bridge, Vallabh Nagar, Adarsh Tailor, New Dewas Road, Gokuldas Compound, Pardeshipura Thana, Rajkumar Sabji Mandi, Sector E Industrial area. Time: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
-
11 kV Ekta Nagar feeder, Khandwa Naka feeder, Soyabean Research Centre, Behind Nanak Nagar, 45. Gurunanak , Sukhmani. Time: 7:00AM - 11:00 AM
-
Saifi Nagar, Manik Bagh Square, Baribag Colony, Ashok Colony, Malik Nursing Home and Vijay Palace. Time: 11:00 AM – 02:00 PM
-
Over Bridge Feeder Areas 10:00AM - 10:30 AM - Bhangarh village, Kabit khedi. Time: 7:00AM - 10:00 AM