Indore: Man opens fire at woman after she turns down marriage proposal on 'propose day'

Indore news today: At a time when the world is celebrating Valentine's week, a shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A man opened fire at a woman when she rejected his marriage proposal. A man who came to the woman's rescue was injured in the incident, which took place of Wednesday (February 9 - Propose Day) and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, a man identified as Rahul Yadav confronted his sister-in-law's younger sister at the Indore railway station premises late on Wednesday evening. Soon, an argument broke out between the two. Yadav took out a country-made pistol and fired at the woman. However, a man names Sanskar Verma, who was a colleague of the woman, tried to intervene and was injured as the bullet hit him.

The accused along with his family fled from their home soon after the incident. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Meanwhile, locals held a protest against the police demanding immediate arrest of the accused and death sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Verma.

