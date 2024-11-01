Friday, November 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Indore: Four injured in stone pelting over bursting firecracker, vehicles vandalised

Indore: Four injured in stone pelting over bursting firecracker, vehicles vandalised

"A flag march was carried out in the area, where the situation is completely under control now. People must ignore rumors and maintain peace," the police official added.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Indore Updated on: November 01, 2024 20:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh News
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Clashes erupted among two groups over bursting firecracker

At least four people suffered injuries after an argument over bursting firecrackers by children fanned to a stone-pelting incident among two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday (November 1). According to the information released, the incident took place in the Chhatripura area, wherein an argument over children bursting crackers escalated into a clash between two groups.

About the incident 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena, speaking of the details of the incident, said the police had to retort to the flag march to restore peace and order. 

"Some people had an argument over children bursting crackers. This was fanned by an old rivalry between neighbors. It soon led to stone-pelting between two groups, resulting in minor injuries to four persons. Some vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting," the official said. 

"A flag march was carried out in the area, where the situation is completely under control now. People must ignore rumors and maintain peace. There is a sizable police presence in the Chhatripura area," Meena added. 


Investigation underway

Significantly, the official said that the Chhatripura area where the incident happened had people from both Hindu and Muslim communities. However, they added that whoever is responsible for the incident will have to face stringent police action. 

Moreover, in terms of the police investigation into the incident, the officials said they are checking the CCTV footage to identify those who disturbed law and order. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement