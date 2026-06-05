Indore EV showroom fire: Locals, police and firefighters join hands to rescue 20 trapped residents | Watch

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Indore on Friday morning, causing panic in the area and leaving around 20 people trapped inside the building. The blaze spread quickly through the premises, while thick smoke made it difficult for residents living on the upper floors to find a way out.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Following a rescue operation that lasted for nearly an hour, all those trapped inside were brought to safety. No casualties were reported, and firefighters eventually managed to bring the fire under control.

Fire breaks out at EV showroom in Indore

The incident took place near Khalsa Chowk in Indore's Lasudia police station area. According to officials, the fire broke out suddenly at an electric vehicle showroom at around 7 am on Friday.

Within a short time, flames and smoke spread across the premises, creating a chaotic situation. Residents living on the upper floors found themselves trapped as the smoke engulfed large parts of the building.

About 20 people were trapped inside building

Authorities said around 20 people from six families were stuck inside the building after the fire broke out.

As smoke continued to spread, those living on the upper floors were unable to leave safely on their own. The situation triggered panic among residents and people in the surrounding area.

Police, firefighters and locals carried out rescue operation

Police and fire brigade teams reached the location and immediately began rescue efforts.

Getting people out of the building was not easy because of the fire and dense smoke. Police personnel, firefighters and local residents worked together during the operation, using ladders and ropes to bring those trapped to safety.

Officials said all 20 people were rescued safely after nearly an hour of continuous efforts at the scene.

Short circuit suspected, probe underway

Firefighters continued working until the blaze was completely extinguished.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire. However, officials said the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been confirmed and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

No casualties reported in incident

Despite the scale of the fire and the number of people trapped inside, no loss of life was reported.

Officials said the timely rescue operation and the quick response by the fire brigade helped prevent what could have become a much more serious incident. Police and fire department teams are continuing their investigation into the matter.

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