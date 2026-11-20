India has developed its first indigenous vaccine against the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus, marking a significant development in the country's efforts to protect its poultry industry from the disease. Developed by scientists at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the vaccine specifically targets the H5N1 virus belonging to the 2.3.2.1a strain, which has posed a serious threat to poultry farms.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the vaccine to the nation at an event in Bhopal. The development is expected to reduce India's dependence on foreign vaccines for protection against bird flu. A team of eight scientists worked on the project, which began in September 2025 under the leadership of principal scientist Dr S Nagarajan. A single dose of the newly developed vaccine is expected to provide chickens with protection for around six months.

India's first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine: What makes it significant?

The vaccine has been developed to protect chickens against the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, particularly the Clade 2.3.2.1a strain. The development marks an important step in India's veterinary science capabilities, as the country previously depended on imported vaccines to tackle the disease.

The research was carried out by scientists at ICAR-NIHSAD in Bhopal. The team began its work in September 2025 and developed a vaccine that directly targets the H5N1 strain responsible for serious outbreaks in India.

The eight-member team was led by principal scientist Dr S Nagarajan. The other scientists involved in the research were:

Dr Manoj Kumar

Dr C Tosh

Dr H V Murugkar

Dr Aniket Sanyal

Dr Senthilkumar D

Dr Naveen Kumar

Dr Yogisharadhya R

The vaccine is the result of nearly a year's work by the Bhopal-based research team and has now been dedicated to the nation.

How dangerous is the H5N1 bird flu virus?

H5N1 is a highly pathogenic bird flu virus that can cause severe outbreaks among poultry. An infection can put an entire farm at risk, with mortality among chickens reaching as high as 100% in affected farms.

One of the major challenges in controlling bird flu outbreaks has been the need to cull infected poultry to prevent the disease from spreading. This can cause substantial financial losses for farmers and poultry businesses, particularly when large numbers of birds have to be destroyed.

The development of an indigenous vaccine could help address this challenge by providing a way to protect poultry against the virus before an outbreak occurs.

One dose of vaccine to protect chickens for six months

The newly developed vaccine is expected to provide protection for approximately six months with just one dose. It is particularly significant for layer and breeder chickens, which are expected to benefit from the additional protection against H5N1.

The key expected benefits of the vaccine include:

Protection against the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, particularly the Clade 2.3.2.1a strain.

Around six months of protection for chickens with a single dose.

A stronger protective measure for layer and breeder poultry.

Reduced dependence on culling chickens to control the spread of infection.

Lower risk of large-scale losses for poultry farmers and businesses.

The vaccine is expected to strengthen India's ability to manage bird flu outbreaks and protect the poultry sector from the severe consequences of infection.

Why the H5N1 vaccine matters for human health too

Bird flu is not a disease that can be viewed only as a threat to poultry. According to NIHSAD scientists, the possibility of the H5N1 virus spreading from birds to humans makes controlling infections among chickens important from a public health perspective as well.

Timely vaccination of poultry could help reduce the risk of infection spreading and, in turn, limit the possibility of the virus reaching humans. The development of an indigenous vaccine is therefore significant not only for farmers and the poultry industry but also for efforts to protect human health.

By developing a vaccine against the H5N1 2.3.2.1a strain, Indian scientists have added an important tool to the country's efforts to tackle bird flu. The development also reflects the growing capabilities of India's animal disease research institutions, with the Bhopal-based team delivering a vaccine that could play a major role in strengthening poultry disease prevention.

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