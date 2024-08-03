Incessant rains cause house collapse in Madhya Pradesh, two killed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Two children of a family were killed, and five others injured after their house collapsed due to incessant rains in Rampura village, Gadarwara tehsil, Narsinghpur district, Madhya Pradesh, an official reported on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, according to Rakesh Bohre, civil surgeon at Gadarwara Community Health Centre. The family was asleep when their kutcha house suddenly collapsed under the weight of continuous rainfall.

A three-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy lost their lives, while villagers managed to rescue five other family members from the debris, Bohre confirmed.

Pawan Namdeo, the owner of the house, said that all his family members were sleeping at the time of the collapse. The sudden and unexpected nature of the incident left the family and the village in shock.

Cabinet Minister and local MLA Rao Uday Pratap Singh, speaking to reporters, expressed his condolences and assured immediate relief for the affected family. He directed officials to extend the benefits of the PM Awas Yojana to the victims and arrange temporary shelter in the panchayat building. The family will also receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, Singh announced.

(With inputs from PTI)