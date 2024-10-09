Haryana election results: 'We celebrated our Diwali', MP CM Mohan Yadav reacts to BJP's hat-trick victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE MP CM Mohan Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a spectacular victory for the third time in the Haryana Assembly elections on Tuesday, defying all exit polls' predictions about Congress' return in the state. The BJP won 48 seats, while Congress secured 37 seats and INLD 2 seats. Reacting to the BJP's historic victory, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while speaking to India TV, said we celebrated festivals - Holi, Diwali, and Dussehra, all together with the win in Haryana, adding this victory is the best festival gift for us.

The jalebi remained dry and the juice did not come out, the chief minister said taking a jibe at Congress' plan to celebrate in Haryana.

He further said, "The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an example of good governance is the result of which wherever we seek votes in the name of Honorable Modi ji, our government is formed in every state. The way (Union Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar and (Haryana Chief Minister) Nayab Singh Saini have performed in Haryana, the people trusted the BJP."

Yadav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

"I went to every area in Haryana, I went to Bhiwani seat also, where Jats are in majority. I went to many such areas where people's sentiment against Congress was visible," the CM added.

People were disappointed with the Congress for its working style, he said, adding the language that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks people don't like it.

We felt that if he (Gandhi) is under a delusion, then let him be so as we know that the day the election results come, he would realise the truth, the CM said.

I am assuming that Congress would introspect and learn from its mistakes, he added.

MP CM attacks Congress over EVM row

Attacking Congress over the EVM row, Yadav said If they (Congress) had won, everything would have been fine and if they lost, then EVMs were faulty and blamed the Election Commission of India for their failure, such things do not work.

"The public understands everything. Congress should think about its strategy. Let's accept, the way BJP has made its place in politics on the basis of work, Congress will go further down in the coming times," he added.

BJP formed government in Haryana for the third time

He said when BJP got 240 Lok Sabha seats, people said that 'Modi magic' is over, and the Central government would run on crutches. After 62 years, a party has formed the government in Haryana for the third time in a row, the CM said. We succeeded in achieving this milestone because of PM Modi's leadership, but Congress was not ready to accept this, he added.

"What to do about Congress? It lost its government for the first time to BJP in Haryana in 2014 and even after losing for the third time, it harbours so much pride in itself. I think they should come down from their pride and accept the reality and the decision of the people by bowing their heads and admit their mistakes," he elaborated.

Is 'Modi magic' over?

In response to the question "Is Modi magic over?" Yadav said that how could Modi magic end. You see, wherever elections are being held, results are coming in favour of the BJP. If we talk about Jammu Kashmir, we have won so many seats there. We have made a tremendous performance there." Haryana is the state where Congress had the illusion that it was going to win but everyone saw what happened, he added.

Also read: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Modi at his residence to thank him day after Haryana victory