Haji Shahzad Ali, accused of attacking Chhatarpur police station, arrested: Sources

Image Source : INDIA TV Haji Shahzad Ali, accused of attacking Chhatarpur police station

The police have arrested Haji Shahzad Ali, a key accused of the violence in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, said the sources on Tuesday.

Ali, who is the mastermind of stone pelting on the police and carrying a reward of Rs 10, 000 on his head, was absconding in the case.

Today, when he was going directly to the court to seek relief, the police caught him on the way, they added. However, there is no official confirmation of his arrest.

A stone pelting on the Kotwali police station in the Chhatarpur district took place on August 9. After the incident, a lookout notice was also issued against him.

Earlier, it was reported that he might have fled abroad. Police carried out massive raids at his various hideouts for his arrest.

The police have taken into custody Ali, who, along with a huge crowd, attacked the Chhatarpur Kotwali police on the pretext of giving a memorandum by the Muslim community. In this case, 46 people have been named and more than 100 people have been identified.

Meanwhile, on August 22, the administration bulldozed the luxurious mansion of Ali. His mansion worth Rs 10 crore was razed to the ground.