Gwalior Election Result 2023 LIVE: Will BJP's sitting MLA Pradhuman Singh Tomar retain his seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior election result 2023

Gwalior Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Gwalior is constituency number 15 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency. The Gwalior Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Gwalior.

Candidates in Gwalior Assembly Seat 2023

Pradhuman Singh Tomar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sunil Sharma from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Gwalior constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Nitin Singh Tomar, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rohit Gupta, Akhand Bharat Samrajya Party's (ABSP) Arti Bhaskaran Bantholiya, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Imran Khan, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Advocate Kaushal Sharma, Indian Peoples Adhikar Party's (IPAP) Devi Prasad Verma, Swatantra Jantaraj Party's (SJP) Advocate Mahesh Koli, Socialist Unity Centre of India's (SUCI) Mitalee Shukla, Public Political Party's (PPP) Rajveer Dhakar, Samatamoolak Samaj Party's (SSP) Roshan Beg and Independent candidates Chandan Rathore, Jitendra Tripathi, Nidhi Sharma, Pavan Singh, Maneesh Kale, Manish Singhal and Sunil Sharma are also in the fray.

Get Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

What happened in Gwalior in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya won the Gwalior seat by defeating Congress candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar with a margin of just 15,561 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya with a margin of 21,044 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Gwalior?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar was leading from the Gwalior constituency. BJP's Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates