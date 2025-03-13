Madhya Pradesh: Seven killed, 3 injured as gas tanker hits vehicles on Badnawar-Ujjain highway As per the police, the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident which occurred on Badnawar-Ujjain highway. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Ratlam district, they added.

In a tragic incident, at least seven people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a gas tanker collided with two four-wheelers in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. As per the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when the gas tanker was heading from the wrong side on a road near Bamansuta village on Badnawar-Ujjain highway. The victims belong to Ratlam, Mandsaur (in MP) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan) districts, they said.

Speaking to the media, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that the tanker hit a car and a jeep coming from the opposite direction. Four persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries later in hospital. After receiving information, senior officials reached the spot to launch the rescue operation," he added.

Local residents helped in the operation during which trapped persons were pulled out of the vehicles using a crane, the SP said. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Ratlam district. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)