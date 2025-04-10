Four dead, two critically injured as car falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur The incident took place at 4pm along Chargawan-Jabalpur road, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.

At least four people lost their lives and two others were critically injured when a speeding SUV crashed through the side railing of a bridge and plunged nearly 30 feet into a dry riverbed in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

Bargi City Superintendent of Police Anjul Mishra said that the accident occurred around 4 PM on the Chargawan-Jabalpur road, approximately 30 kilometers from the Jabalpur district headquarters.

"The speeding SUV broke the railing and fell from the bridge onto the dry bed of Somti river. Six members of the Patel family were travelling in the sports utility vehicle. They had gone to visit Dada Darbar in Narsinghpur and were returning to Jabalpur," Mishra said.

People killed in accident

According to officials, Kishan Patel (35), Mahendra Patel (35), Sagar Patel (17), and Rajendra Patel (36) died on the spot. Jitendra Patel and Manoj Patel sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to the government medical college and hospital for treatment. "The rooster they were carrying died, while a goat in the vehicle had its ear severed," the official informed.

The bodies were removed from the mangled vehicle with great difficulty, Chargawan Police Station House Officer Abhishek Pyasi said. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

