Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad-Baroni Express at Itarsi, no casualties reported The fire broke out around 4:00 PM, shortly before the train was scheduled to reach Itarsi. The train, which had earlier departed with a delay of 20 minutes from Khirkia Railway Station, was delayed further due to the incident.

A fire broke out in the Ahmedabad-Baroni Express train at Itarsi Junction in Madhya Pradesh on Monday afternoon, causing significant disruption to the train's schedule. The fire occurred in the last coach of the train, which was empty at the time, and fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incident.

According to railway officials, the fire broke out around 4:00 PM, shortly before the train was scheduled to reach Itarsi Junction. The last coach of the train was separated, and the rest of the train continued its journey. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, the situation was managed without major casualties.

Incident details

The train had departed from Khirkia Railway Station at 2:57 PM, about 20 minutes later than its scheduled departure time. It was supposed to arrive at Itarsi at 4:00 PM, but the incident at the Khuntwasa Railway Station, located approximately 18 kilometers from Itarsi, caused a delay. The fire was detected in the last coach, which was carrying steel containers filled with cartons, but no passengers were aboard.

Impact on train schedule

Due to the fire, the Ahmedabad-Baroni Express arrived at Itarsi Station about 1 hour and 40 minutes late. However, further delays followed, and the train reached its next stop, Rani Kamalapati Junction, over two hours behind schedule. After the fire, the train had to remain stationary for approximately 1.5 hours.

Significance of the train

The Ahmedabad-Baroni Express is an essential service for many passengers, particularly for workers traveling between Gujarat and Bihar. The train connects major cities such as Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Baroni in Bihar, passing through important stations like Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Buxar in Bihar. The train is especially crucial for migrant workers from Bihar who travel to Gujarat in search of employment opportunities.

Railway authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and efforts are underway to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.