FIR against MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari for allegedly forcing man to claim he was fed human excreta Police said that Jitu Patwari tried to “mislead by sharing a video on social media to spread animosity in the society, instigate fighting among caste communities and disrupt peace.”

New Delhi:

An FIR has been lodged against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari for allegedly promoting caste hatred by purportedly coercing a man to make false claims about being fed human excreta during an assault in Ashok Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

Patwari was booked following a complaint by the man, a resident of Moodra Barwah village, belonging to the Lodhi community.

Police deny excreta claim

Mungavali police station in-charge Joginder Singh told PTI that the complainant's earlier claim that he was force-fed human faeces was false. “The youth stated that he was beaten up but denied being fed faeces,” Singh said. He further alleged that Jitu Patwari tried to “mislead by sharing a video on social media to spread animosity in the society, instigate fighting among caste communities and disrupt peace.”

The police have registered a case against Patwari under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Allegations of bribery and manipulation

The complainant also alleged in the FIR that Patwari had promised him a motorcycle and financial support for his family in exchange for making the claims.

Earlier, the youth had accused the husband and son of the village sarpanch of assaulting him and feeding him excreta over a dispute concerning a ration slip. The alleged incident caught public attention after Patwari met the youth and shared a video of the interaction on social media. During the meeting, the Congress leader also reportedly called the district collector and demanded immediate action.

Jitu Patwari denies charges, blames government pressure

Reacting strongly to the FIR, Patwari said, “The FIR against me has once again exposed the dictatorship of the ruling forces and their efforts to suppress the voice of the victims.”

He called the development part of a “deep conspiracy” aimed at defaming opposition leaders. “This matter is not limited to just one FIR but is part of a deep conspiracy of pressure and manipulation by the ruling party, which is being hatched to defame the opposition leaders and bury the truth,” he said.

Patwari also pointed out that the youth retracted his statement two days after the issue grabbed headlines and submitted an affidavit to the collector claiming he had made the allegations under pressure.

He alleged, “The pressure of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government is visible behind the youth's affidavit and FIR. The way this whole matter turned around overnight shows the misuse of power and influence by the ruling party.”

The case has triggered a political storm in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress accusing the BJP-led government of silencing voices that question alleged lapses in justice delivery. Investigations are ongoing.