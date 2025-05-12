Fake BSF jawan arrested in Gwalior after failing to clear recruitment test A 26-year-old man posed as a fake Border Security Force jawan, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The man posed as the jawan after failing the recruitment test.

New Delhi:

A 26-year-old man, allegedly posing as a Border Security Force jawan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, has been arrested, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Rahul Singh Jatav, began to pose himself as a BSF jawan after he failed to clear the recruitment test conducted by the paramilitary force in 2022.

The act of the accused was even not in the knowledge of his family members, police added. According to an official, Jatav was caught in Makoda village located near the Tekanpur BSF Academy, under the Bilaua police station limits. He belongs to the Khidarpur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police questioned the accused on Sunday, who was in BSF uniform. However, he failed to provide an identity card to give evidence. "Police on Sunday questioned Jatav who was clad in the BSF uniform. He failed to produce any identity card. He tried to mislead the police by claiming that the uniform belonged to his brother," said Bilaua police station officer Ila Tandon.

The accused man revealed that he began to wear the uniform of BSF after he failed to crack the BSF recruitment exam held in 2022. He used to pose as a jawan of the paramilitary force even in front of his family, Tandon added. He was arrested under section 205 (Wearing or carrying a public servant's garb or token with fraudulent intent) of the BNS. Police are interrogating how Jatav sourced the BSF uniform and whether he has cheated any individual.