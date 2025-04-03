Elderly woman thrashed by couple over years-old land dispute in Jabalpur | VIDEO A 65-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint against a couple living as her neighbours and claimed they brutally assaulted her outside her house over a land dispute.

An elderly woman suffered injuries in her ear and neck after she was thrashed by a couple who had allegedly encroached upon her land in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said. Shocking CCTV footage of the incident shows 65-year-old Tulsi Sahu, being attacked by her neighbours on Tuesday over a long-standing land dispute.

According to reports, the incident took place near Prabhat School. The woman was returning home from a temple when the accused, identified as Aditya Jain and his wife, stopped their car in front of her, blocking her way. The woman tried to move away when a man was seen stepping out of his car and charging towards the woman while uttering a few words, which she alleged were abuses.

The footage further shows Jain and his wife assaulting Sahu while she tries to defend herself but is overpowered and thrown to the ground. The matter was immediately reported to Ranjhi police, and both parties have filed complaints against each other.

Land dispute with neighbours

Police investigation revealed that the dispute stems from a 1,100-square-foot plot owned by Tulsa Sahu. She had constructed a house on 1,000 square feet of the land, leaving about 100 square feet vacant which has become a point of contention, with her neighbours allegedly attempting to encroach on it. The disagreement over the land had been ongoing for several years.

Tulsa Sahu’s husband, Jugraj Sahu, and son reside outside the city, leaving her to deal with the legal battle alone. The dispute escalated into violence when the accused couple attacked her in broad daylight.

Following the incident, Ranjhi police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to verify the sequence of events and identify those involved. The police are expected to take further action based on the findings of their investigation.