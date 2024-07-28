Drunk teacher in Shahdol government school suspended after viral video

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB The government school teacher was immediately suspended after he was found drunk

The government is making every possible effort to enhance education across the country, but incidents like the one in Shahdol district continue to undermine these efforts. A recent video from Beohari block has gone viral, showing a teacher, Udaybhan Singh Nat, intoxicated in the primary school in the region.

In the footage, which was recorded on a Saturday, Nat is seen stumbling through a classroom in a drunken state. The video also shows another teacher filming Nat as students sit around him. Significantly, another video, reportedly taken a few days earlier, also gone viral shows Nat seated with his feet on two chairs among the children, visibly inebriated.

'Suspension initiated'

Further, following the video's circulation, the education department was alerted. Udaybhan Singh Nat, who had previously received a notice for his behavior, was suspended with immediate effect. They said, despite earlier warnings, there was no visible improvement in his conduct.

'Villagers exprssed frustration'

Meanwhile, following the incident, villagers in the Beohari block have expressed their frustration, stating that Nat routinely arrives at school under the influence of alcohol. They have complained to the education officials multiple times, but their grievances were often dismissed with claims of ongoing investigations. Local residents and students confirmed that Nat frequently arrived hours late, disrupting classes and leaving students without proper instruction. When he did attend, he was often drunk, spending his time in the classroom resting or returning home early.

