Dimani Election Result 2023: A battle of prestige for 'Tomars' at this Assembly constituency in MP

Dimani Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Dimani is constituency number 7 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Morena Lok Sabha constituency. The Dimani Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Dimani.

Candidates in Dimani:

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ravindra Singh Tomar from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Surendra Singh Tomar, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Balveer Singh Dandotiya, Jan Adhikar Party's (JAP) Deepak Kushwah, Samajwadi Party's Mahesh Agarwal Mama, Rashtriya Samanta Dal's (RSD) Ravindra Singh Kushwah, Bahujan Mukti Party's (BMP) Rajesh Kushwah and Independent candidates Dhirendra Sharma, Brajendra Singh, Rajveer Singh, Ramkumar Dadda, Shakil Mohmmad and Saurabh Sharma are also in the fray.

What happened in Dimani in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya won the Dimani seat by defeating Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidausa with a margin of 2,106 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Girraj Dandotiya won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar with a margin of 18,477 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dimani?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Anoop Mishra was leading from the Dimani constituency. BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

