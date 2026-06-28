Jitu Patwari accuses Mohan Yadav govt of Rs 500 crore scam, Digvijay Singh gives clean chit

Bhopal:

The internal rift within the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has once again come into the spotlight. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has dismissed a major corruption allegation levelled by state Congress president Jitu Patwari against the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Following Digvijaya Singh's statement in Ujjain, the Congress, which had been attempting to corner the state government over the alleged corruption issue, has found itself on the defensive, with the contradictory remarks fuelling fresh speculation over factionalism within the party.

What was Jitu Patwari's allegation?

Last week, Patwari held a press conference in Delhi, alleging that the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was involved in a major land scam. Patwari claimed that government property in Ujjain, valued at around Rs 500 crore and built by the Scindia family, had been leased to the Veer Bharat Trust for a token amount of Rs 1. He alleged that the trust is associated with Shriram Tiwari, who serves as the Chief Minister's cultural adviser.

Addressing the media, Patwari said, "Land worth Rs 500 crore was given to a trust for Rs 1. This is a new revelation. Shri Ram Ji, who is the cultural adviser to the Chief Minister, is a member of this trust. How can Prime Minister Narendra Modi say he will neither indulge in corruption nor allow others to do so? Our question to the Chief Minister is: Why was this land given away for just Rs 1?"

Digvijaya Singh contradicts Jitu Patwari's charges

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was in Ujjain on Sunday, rejected Patwari's allegations and defended the decision of the government.

Displaying documents to support his claim, Digvijaya Singh said he does not make statements without proper research. "This is not a private trust; it is a government trust. The Chief Minister of the state is its ex-officio chairman. When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, he too was its chairman," Singh said.

Without naming Patwari, Singh launched a sharp attack, saying, "There is no shortage of brokers in this country. Brokers level false allegations and extort money; that is their entire game."

Referring to documents issued by the Registrar of Public Trusts, Singh said the Veer Bharat Sansthan is registered as a public trust and asserted that the allegation of a scam in leasing land for Rs 1 was baseless.

BJP reacts

Digvijaya Singh's remarks have allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the Congress. Responding to the controversy, the BJP said that the corruption allegations levelled by Jitu Patwari had been contradicted by his own party's senior-most leader, Digvijaya Singh.

The BJP further claimed that Singh's statement had exposed the allegations as baseless and asserted that it had revealed "who the real broker is," in an apparent swipe at the Congress leadership.

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