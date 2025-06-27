Diesel contamination disrupts CM Mohan Yadav's convoy in Ratlam ahead of key visit Nineteen vehicles in CM Mohan Yadav's convoy broke down in Ratlam due to diesel adulterated with water, prompting emergency action and a petrol pump closure.

New Delhi:

Just a day before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s scheduled visit to Ratlam, a major administrative lapse has surfaced, causing chaos within the district administration. Nineteen vehicles of the CM’s convoy, sent from Indore, broke down one after another soon after reaching Ratlam.

Initial investigations revealed that the diesel filled at a local petrol pump was contaminated with water, which led to the malfunctioning of the engines in these vehicles.

Panic in administration

The 19 vehicles had been specially dispatched from Indore’s DRP line to ensure smooth transportation for the Chief Minister, his security personnel, senior officials, and cabinet ministers attending the event. These vehicles formed a critical part of the VIP movement plan from the airstrip to the event venue.

However, shortly after refuelling in Ratlam, the vehicles started showing signs of trouble and eventually stopped functioning one by one, causing widespread panic in the district administration.

Diesel contaminated with excessive water

A preliminary inquiry confirmed that the diesel was heavily adulterated with water, leading to engine failure. District officials immediately rushed to the petrol pump for on-the-spot inspection after the issue came to light.

Alternative arrangements made promptly

To control the situation, the administration arranged alternative vehicles from other sources immediately. Efforts are underway to ensure that the Chief Minister’s and other ministers’ visits are not disrupted and the scheduled programs proceed smoothly.

Upcoming event in Ratlam

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to participate in the 'Regional Rise Conclave' on June 27 (Friday) in Ratlam. The state-level event focuses on industry and investment and includes participation from various ministries, entrepreneurs, investors, and officials. The district administration had been preparing for this event for several days, but the vehicle crisis posed a significant challenge to the arrangements.

Petrol pump sealed, strict action promised

The incident of diesel adulteration has raised serious questions about the administrative and security protocols. A lapse of this nature in such a sensitive arrangement could have led to a major accident. The petrol pump from where the contaminated diesel was procured has been sealed, and officials have promised a thorough investigation with strict action against those responsible.