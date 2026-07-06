Congress to challenge MP Waqf Board reorganisation with Hindu members in SC; BJP defends move

Bhopal:

The Congress has objected to the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to reconstitute the state Waqf Board by appointing two Hindu members, calling the move legally questionable. The party said it would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, while the BJP defended the appointments, arguing that the Waqf Board's role extends beyond religious institutions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced the reorganisation of the 10-member Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The newly formed body is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to include Hindu members. Sanwar Patel has been appointed chairman, while Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava have been inducted as Hindu members.

Congress MLA Arif Masood said the issue of the Waqf Act is already before the Supreme Court and that the state government should have waited for the court's final verdict before making such appointments.

"In such a situation, the Madhya Pradesh government's reorganisation of the Waqf Board and inclusion of non-Muslim members is inappropriate and raises several legal questions. We will approach the Supreme Court and challenge the formation and appointment of the Waqf Board members," he said.

Former minister and senior Congress leader PC Sharma also criticised the move. He accused the BJP of focusing on religious issues instead of public concerns.

He said, "The BJP has no issues other than 'Hindu-Muslim' and 'India-Pakistan'." Sharma alleged that the decision was aimed at diverting attention from the theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and allegations against Chief Minister Yadav.

BJP welcomes move

The BJP, however, welcomed the new board and rejected the Congress's objections. State minister Vishwas Sarang said it was encouraging that Madhya Pradesh had become the first state to implement the Waqf Act and appoint two Hindu members to the board.

Responding to the criticism, Sarang said, "This is not about including any non-Muslim in the mosque committee; the Waqf Board is separate. It is surprising to view this through the lens of religion. The Waqf Board isn't limited to mosques; its scope is much broader."

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also defended the appointments, saying only those who had illegally occupied Waqf land would object to the decision.

He said, "The Waqf Board's land belongs to India, and everyone talks about the Ganga-Jamuni culture. It's part of the country's culture. It's land to be given to the poor. Waqf land hasn't been named after any mullah or cleric."

Sharma added, "Muslims shouldn't be bothered by this; those who were embezzling Waqf property will definitely be bothered."

ALSO READ: MP CM Mohan Yadav plants paddy with farmers in Seoni, unveils projects worth over Rs 494 crore