Congress leader Digvijay Singh's car hits bike rider in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, driver arrested

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's car hit a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh on Thursday.

Singh had been leaving for Rajgarh after meeting the Congress District President in Kodakya village of Rajgarh district. At the same time, around 2.30 pm, a bike rider came in front of his black-colored Fortuner in front of Vijay Convent School near Zirapur.

The bike collided with the car with so much force that the young man jumped and hit a pole 10 feet away. After this incident, the former CM who was sitting in the car got down and immediately took the injured to the hospital, the hospital also came to see him. After which doctors gave first aid to the young man and he was referred to Bhopal.

Digvijay Singh interacting with media outside the hospital.

The injured youth is 20-year-old Rambabu Bagri, resident of Parvaliya. Digvijay Singh told that by the grace of God, the young man did not get hurt much, he came straight from the front. I will arrange for his complete treatment.

It is being said that Digvijay Singh himself asked the police personnel to seize my vehicle and file a case against the driver. After this the vehicle was parked at Zirapur police station and Digvijay Singh left for Rajgarh in the car of Rajgarh MLA.

