Congress fields former MLA Ghanshyam Singh against BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh

Datia:

The Congress on Saturday announced that veteran leader Ghanshyam Singh will be its candidate for the byelection to the Datia assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The development comes hours after Narottam Mishra's supporters staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership after the former state home minister was denied a ticket.

72-year-old Singh is a party Congress leader and has been an MLA from Datia and Sewda assembly constituencies. Singh, whose father Maharaj Krishna Singh Ju Deo was a Lok Sabha member from the Bhind-Datia constituency, has been nominated against BJP's 45-year-old Ashutosh Tiwari.

In the 2023 assembly constituency, Singh contested from the Sewda seat, but lost to BJP's Pradeep Agrawal by a little over 2,000 votes. Singh, though, is confident about winning the Datia byelection, a seat which he last won in the 2003 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

"I am going to win the bypoll. I will work for the development of the constituency and focus on eradicating the politics of witch-hunt and casteism plaguing Datia," the veteran Congress leader told news agency PTI over the phone.

The Datia byelection was necessary after Congress MLA Rajendra Kumar Bharti's assembly membership was terminated after he was convicted in a cheating case. Bharti, who defeated BJP heavyweight Narottam Mishra in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections, has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment in the case; however, has received a bail.

Meanwhile, the Datia byelection has left the BJP in a dilemma after Mishra's supporters staged a violent protest in the assembly constituency after he was denied a ticket. His supporters even clashed with the police and pelted stones at them, injuring several cops, while also blocking the national highway (NH) 44.

However, the BJP leadership refused to make a U-turn, remaining firm on its decision. Meanwhile, Mishra stated he remains loyal to the party, urging his supporters to maintain discipline.

"I said it then, and I say it now: I will continue to serve the people. The people of Datia are my own, and I am not going to leave them. The party will explain why I was denied the ticket for the Datia bypoll. I believe that if there is any shortcoming on my part, I will introspect and work to rectify it," the former state home minister told PTI.

ALSO READ - BJP's Datia dilemma: Narottam Mishra camp revolts over ticket denial, but party firm on candidate