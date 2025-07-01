CM Mohan Yadav says state to give guard of honour during last rites of people who donate organs Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the family members of these donors will also be honoured on the Republic Day or the Independence Day.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government will give a guard of honour during the last rites of those who donate their body or organs. He further stated that the family members of these donors will also be honoured on the Republic Day or the Independence Day.

In a post on 'X', CM Yadav said, "Giving the gift of life after death is not just charity, it is immortality. The Madhya Pradesh government has resolved that the great people who donate their body or heart, liver and kidney will be given a final farewell by giving them a guard of honour and their family members will be honoured publicly on 26 January or 15 August."

The state government officials told news agency PTI that the government's move is aimed at encouraging people in the state to donate their bodies and organs.

After the chief minister's announcement, the General Administration Department of the state government directed the Commissioners, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all divisions to comply with the instructions.