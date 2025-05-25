Clothing shop owner arrested for filming women via hidden camera in changing room in MP's Shahdol A clothing shop owner in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for secretly filming women in a trial room using a hidden camera. The incident came to light after videos surfaced online, leading to public outrage.

Shahdol:

A clothing store owner in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district has been arrested for allegedly installing a hidden camera inside the trial room of his shop to secretly record women, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light after objectionable videos of local women surfaced online and triggered public outrage.

According to police, a complaint was lodged on Saturday by Krishnapal Singh Bais, who alleged that a hidden camera had been placed inside the changing room of a shop owned by Narayan Gupta in Budhwa town, under Devolond police station limits.

A subsequent police raid confirmed the presence of the camera, said station in-charge Subhash Dubey. Investigations revealed that Gupta had installed the device himself and regularly viewed the recordings on his computer. Shockingly, his 14-year-old son also came across the videos and is accused of sharing some of them with his friends, police added. The boy has been detained for questioning.

Gupta was booked under sections 54C (voyeurism) and 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. He was arrested on Saturday evening, said Superintendent of Police Ramji Srivastava.

Further investigation is underway.

