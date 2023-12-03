Churhat Election Result 2023: Congress leader Ajay Arjun Singh takes lead in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Churhat Election Result 2023

Churhat Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Churhat is constituency number 76 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Congress leader Ajay Arjun Singh has taken an early lead against his rival and BJP candidate Shardendu Tiwari, as per the early trends. The counting of votes is underway in the state.

Churhat is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Churhat Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Churhat.

Candidates in Churhat Assembly Seats

Former Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Arjun Singh from the Congress party and Shardendu Tiwari from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Churhat constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Anendra Govind Mishra Rajan, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Balu Vishwakarma, Vindhya Janta Party's (VJP) Arun Kumar, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Anand Pandey, Peoples Party of India's (Democratic) Raghwendra Moolniwasi, Sparks Party's Bhupendra Dwivedi, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rajendra Prasad Patel Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's (BSCP) Rohit Kumar Patel and Independent candidates Arjun Prasad Sondhiya, Anurag Singh, Dashrath Prasad Bais, Pradeep Singh Gond, Raghunandan Singh, Sunil Soni and Gyanendra Prasad Dwivedi are also in the fray.

What happened in Churhat in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress party's Ajay Arjun Singh won the Churhat seat by defeating BJP candidate Sharadendu Tiwari with a margin of 19,356 votes votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Sharadendu Tiwari won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Arjun Singh with a margin of 6,402 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Churhat?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Riti Pathak was leading from the Churhat constituency. BJP's Riti Pathak was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

