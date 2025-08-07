MP CM Mohan Yadav hails PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' push as state set to get first rail coach manufacturing unit CM Mohan Yadav announced that the state has received a prestigious gift in the form of this massive rail coach manufacturing unit. The project, to be developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at Umaria village near Bhopal, will span over 60 hectares and entail an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to the spirit of Swadeshi, calling it a guiding force behind India's journey towards economic strength and self-reliance. In a statement, Dr Yadav said the Prime Minister's leadership has become a source of inspiration for the nation, especially at a time when global uncertainties loom large.

In a major move to materialise the 'Make in India' vision, the foundation stone of the Brahma (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) will be laid on August 10 at Obaidullaganj in Raisen district near Bhopal. The ceremony will be graced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Union Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending in person and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participating virtually.

Rs 1,800 Cr project set to transform region

CM Yadav announced that the state has received a prestigious gift in the form of this massive rail coach manufacturing unit. The project, to be developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at Umaria village near Bhopal, will span over 60 hectares and entail an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

The plant will benefit not only Bhopal but also the neighbouring districts of Raisen, Sehore and Vidisha. The state government estimates that over 1,500 jobs, both direct and indirect, will be generated, especially for students from local technical institutes. The metro-expanding Bhopal region will gain momentum from this development, reinforcing its emergence as a key urban-industrial centre. "This project truly reflects the soul of Make in India. Coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Metro trains will be manufactured here, heralding a new era for Indian Railways," CM Yadav added.

Landmark ceremony preparations in full swing

Speaking at a review meeting held at Samatva Bhavan, CM Yadav directed that large-scale publicity and community engagement must accompany the foundation event. A massive turnout is expected for the Bhoomi Pujan, and the CM instructed officials to ensure smooth logistics, seating, transport, refreshments and other necessary arrangements for participants.

Rakhi for the jawans, tricolour in every home

On the patriotic front, the Chief Minister also outlined plans for a grand Independence Day celebration under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, now entering its fourth consecutive year. From August 2 to 12, tricolour-themed programs will be held across the state, followed by mass hoisting of flags on homes, vehicles and offices between August 13 and 15.

A heartfelt gesture will also be made under Operation Sindoor, where sisters from across Madhya Pradesh will send rakhi threads to the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces, expressing gratitude for their unwavering commitment.

As per details, schools will host drawing and speech contests on the Tiranga, while tricolour-themed exhibitions and music events will stir patriotic fervour. The state has set a bold target of one crore tricolours to be displayed this year. "This campaign is about more than flags. It’s about awakening the spirit of nationalism, embracing Swadeshi ideals and celebrating the unity and pride of being Indian," added the Chief Minister.