Chhindwara Election Result 2023 LIVE: Kamal Nath up against strong BJP challenge on home turf

Chhindwara Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Chhindwara is constituency number 126 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. The Chhindwara Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Chhindwara.

Candidates in Chhindwara Assembly Seat 2023

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath from the Congress party and Vivek Bunty Sahu from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Chhindwara constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Thakur Trivikram Hirpachi, Ahinsa Samaj Party's (ASP) Rajesh Tantrik Kushwaha and Independent candidates Ajay Nagwanshi, Mohd Parvez Qureshi, Pramila Verma, Mukesh Kakodiya, Mohan Bharteey, Subhash Shukla and Harsha Banode are also in the fray.

What happened in Chhindwara in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Choudhary Chandrabhansingh Kubersingh won the Chhindwara seat by defeating Congress candidate Deepak Saxena with a margin of 24,778 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Deepak Saxena won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Choudhary Chandrabhansingh Kubersingh with a margin of 14,547 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Chhindwara?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party's Kamal Nath was leading from the Chhindwara constituency. Congress candidate and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

