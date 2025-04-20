Cheetahs Prabhas and Pavak set for new home in MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary today Six-year-old cheetahs Prabhas and Pavak will embark on a six to seven-hour journey by road to the sanctuary, which straddles Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

Six-year-old Prabhas and Pavak, the two cheetahs who have been living for the past two years in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park will reach their new habitat on Sunday evening, officials said. The two big cats will be shifted to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, located more than 250 kilometres from Kuno where the intercontinental translocation was launched three years ago.

Prabhas and Pavak will embark on a six to seven-hour journey by road to the sanctuary, which straddles Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, where MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release them in the evening.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Uttam Kumar Sharma said preparations were completed for shifting of the two male cheetahs.

When were the Cheetahs brought to India?

Prabhas and Pavak were relocated from South Africa's Waterberg Biosphere Reserve to Kuno National Park in February 2023. Earlier, on September 17, 2022, eight cheetahs—five females and three males—were released into Kuno, marking the first intercontinental translocation of the species.

An additional 12 cheetahs arrived from South Africa in February 2023, bringing the current population at Kuno National Park to 26 cheetahs, which includes 14 cubs born in India.

Officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority stated in Bhopal on Friday that eight more cheetahs are scheduled to arrive from Botswana in two phases, with four expected by May.

(With inputs from PTI)