Cheetah family in India grows to 26 as Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh welcomes two new cubs

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRMOHANYADAV51 Cheetah Veera gives birth to two cubs

The Cheetah family in Madhya Pradesh has grown, as two cubs were born to the cheetah Veera at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Tuesday. With the addition of the cubs, the total number of cheetahs at Kuno has risen to 26.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the news and expressed his joy over the cubs' arrival. He also congratulated the state's residents and extended his appreciation to the officers, veterinarians, and field staff involved in the Cheetah Project.

Cheetah Veera gave birth to 2 little cubs

"Kuno National Park echoed again with the shrieks of little cheetahs. Two cheetah cubs mark their entry in Madhya Pradesh's 'Jungle Book'. I am very happy to share the information that the number of cheetahs is continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Today, a female cheetah Veera gave birth to 2 little cubs. We welcome cheetah cubs on the land of Madhya Pradesh and I extend my greetings to the people of the state on the arrival of these little cubs," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister highlighted that with the growing population of cheetahs in the state, tourism is receiving a significant boost and opening doors for employment opportunities.

"I congratulate all the officials, veterinarians, and field staff associated with the project for their relentless efforts, which have led to Madhya Pradesh being known as the 'Land of Cheetahs.' With the growing population of cheetahs in the state, tourism is receiving a significant boost, opening new doors for employment opportunities. We remain committed to the conservation, enhancement, and restoration of not just cheetahs but all wildlife in the region," he added.

26 cheetahs at Kuno National Park

With the birth of two cheetah cubs, the total cheetah population at Kuno National Park has reached 26, consisting of 12 adults and 14 cubs.

Project Cheetah, aimed at reintroducing the extinct cheetah species to India, began with the translocation of 20 cheetahs. As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying.

However, there has been some success in breeding, with 17 cubs born in India and 12 of them surviving. With the two new cubs, the Cheetah population rose to 26 at Kuno National Park.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Two private schools receive bomb threat in Indore, students evacuated, search ops underway

Also Read: After Indore, Bhopal issues order prohibiting begging, giving alms in public places