A photograph of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar with senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh MLA Ajay Singh, popularly known as 'Rahul Bhaiya', has triggered a political controversy in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Congress over the pictures, questioning the apparent difference between the party's central leadership and its state leaders in their approach towards the Chief Election Commissioner.

The controversy began after Gyanesh Kumar attended a private wedding ceremony in Bhopal on November 23. During the event, Ajay Singh met the CEC and later shared photographs of their meeting on social media. The pictures attracted political attention as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been openly critical of Gyanesh Kumar.

What sparked the controversy?

According to the information available, the Chief Election Commissioner visited Bhopal on November 23 to attend a private family wedding. Several people from political and social circles were also present at the event. Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh, who attended the function, met Gyanesh Kumar and shared photographs of the interaction on social media.

Although the meeting took place during a private event, the photographs became a subject of political debate after BJP leaders questioned why a senior Congress politician was publicly sharing pictures with the CEC while the party's national leadership had been criticising him. The controversy has brought renewed attention to the Congress leadership's public stance towards the Election Commission and the political reactions surrounding it.

BJP questions Congress over Ajay Singh's photographs

BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani criticised the Congress after the photographs surfaced online, alleging a contradiction between the positions taken by its national and state-level leaders. Referring to the CEC's Bhopal visit, Keswani said the development had made everything clear, using the Hindi expression "doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani" (the truth has become clear).

He questioned why Rahul Gandhi continued to criticise the Chief Election Commissioner while senior leaders from his own party were meeting him and posting photographs on social media. According to Keswani, the pictures highlighted what he described as an inconsistency in the Congress's approach towards the CEC. The BJP's criticism centres on the contrast between Rahul Gandhi's public opposition to Gyanesh Kumar and Ajay Singh's interaction with him at the private ceremony.

Who is Congress leader Ajay Singh 'Rahul Bhaiya'?

Ajay Singh is a senior Congress leader and MLA in Madhya Pradesh. He is also the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress politician Arjun Singh. Popularly known as 'Rahul Bhaiya', Singh has been associated with the Congress for several years and remains a prominent figure in the state's politics.

The photographs shared by him were reportedly taken during a courtesy meeting at the wedding ceremony. There is no indication in the information provided that the interaction involved any discussion about elections or Election Commission matters. However, the BJP has used the photographs to question the Congress's political position, particularly at a time when Rahul Gandhi has been raising objections against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The incident has led to a fresh exchange of political allegations in Madhya Pradesh, with the BJP seeking an explanation for what it considers contradictory positions within the Congress.

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