MP woman exposes bribery inside Anuppur jail in lieu of 'VIP visit', head constable suspended

Bhopal:

An incident from Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh has brought to light the ugly face of corruption within the prison system. A woman visiting her husband, who is lodged in jail under the NDPS Act, secretly filmed a police personnel allegedly demanding a bribe to allow her to meet her husband. The video has now gone viral on social media which caused a stir in the jail administration.

The woman, a resident of Budhar Saraikapa in Shahdol district, had gone to meet her husband at the Anuppur District Jail. As per details, she was approached there by Head Constable MS Thakur, who demanded Rs 2,000 on behalf of the jailer and another Rs 200 for himself, in exchange for allowing her a proper meeting and "VIP treatment" inside the facility.

However, the woman secretly recorded he entire incident on her phone. In the video, Thakur—wearing his uniform and badge number 107—is seen demanding and accepting the money. According to the woman, this was not a one-off incident. The constable had been collecting money from several inmates' families in the name of facilitating meetings under more favourable conditions, she alleged.

Shocking revelations trigger prompt action

The visuals sent shockwaves through the prison staff and administration. Reacting to the video, the Jail Superintendent of Central Jail Rewa took immediate action as the Head Constable Thakur was suspended and transferred to Sub Jail Tyonthar as part of disciplinary measures. In an attempt to distance the jail administration from the scandal, Jail Superintendent Indradev Tiwari confirmed the suspension.

