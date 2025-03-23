Three killed, over 25 injured as Nagpur-bound bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur The accident took place at around 4 am in the Ramanpur Ghati area under Bargi police station limits, an official said.

Jabalpur bus accident: At least three people lost their lives and more than 25 were injured after a private bus heading to Nagpur overturned in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh early Sunday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 4 am in the Ramanpur Ghati area, within the jurisdiction of the Bargi police station, an official confirmed.

The bus was travelling from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Nagpur in Maharashtra when the accident happened. According to a police official, preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The deceased have been identified as Malmma (45) from Hyderabad, and Shubham Meshram (28) and Amol Khode (42), both from Nagpur, a police official said. The injured were taken to hospitals in Lakhnadon town and Jabalpur city for treatment.

