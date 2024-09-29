Six killed, nearly 20 injured after bus collides with parked truck in MP's Maihar district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Maihar road accident: At least six people were killed and nearly 20 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The accident took place near the Nadan Dehat police station, about 25 km from the district headquarters.

According to the police, the bus, which was going to Nagpur from Prayagraj, collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck parked on the roadside around 11 pm on Saturday.

Six injured referred to Satna

Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal said that among those injured, the condition of six people was stated to be critical and they were referred to Satna for further treatment. He further states that the remaining injured individuals are receiving treatment in hospitals in Maihar and Amarpatan.

SP Agarwal said, "In this accident, 17-20 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. Six people have lost their lives. The bus was going from Prayagraj to Nagpur. The accident occurred when the bus collided with a dumper parked on the roadside."

Agrawal said that senior officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.



