Bhopal: Stage collapses in MP Congress' protest against BJP govt ahead of Budget Session, over dozen injured Congress planned a protest march to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly complex which was stopped midway by the police. Meanwhile, before the march, the stage collapsed and over a dozen were injured.

Over a dozen persons, including several Congress leaders, were injured after a stage collapsed at a protest event organised by the party on the first day of Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session in Bhopal on Monday.

The incident occurred when the Congress leaders were addressing protesters near the Rangmahal Square, before the planned march to the assembly complex. The party held the protest to highlight 'the failures and anti-farmer policies' of the BJP government in MP, party MLA Jaivardhan Singh said.

Among those injured were five women, while three to four persons have sustained serious wounds, MP Congress spokesperson and co-coordinator of the party's media department Abhinav Barolia said.

Speaking about the identities of injured, Barolia added, "MP Kisan Congress president Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, MP Party chief Jitu Patwari's political advisor Rajiv Singh, senior leader Manak Agrawal, state unit general secretary Roshani Yadav and MP Congress Mahila Sewa Dal chief Rajkumari Raghuvanshi have been injured. I cannot give an exact number of the injured since they are all admitted in different hospitals.

Some three to four persons have sustained serious wounds."

He said that the stage might have collapsed due to overcrowding and party was looking at various angles. Meanwhile, TT Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandra Shekhar Pandey said the Congress would be able to give the exact number of people who are injured.

"They were not injured in a clash with police or due to baton charge. So, I will not be able to say how many were injured. The Congress built the stage as well," Pandey added.

Congress march to asseembly stopped by police

Meanwhile, Congress' march to the assembly complex was thwarted by police by using water cannons. Bhopal Zone 1 Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agarwal Dubey said, "We barricaded the area to ensure the protesters do not march to the assembly."

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who visited injured party functionaries at a hospital, said the protests against the Mohan Yadav government would continue with intensity till farmers get adequate prices for their produce. The "sadak se sadan" (from the streets to the assembly) protest will go on till farmers get relief, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said.

(With PTI Inputs)