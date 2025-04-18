Bhopal's private school derecognised after sexual assault on nursery student, DM orders shutdown In response to the public outrage over the incident, the district administration launched a detailed investigation into the functioning and safety standards of the school. Based on the findings, Bhopal's District Magistrate issued orders on Thursday night to revoke the school's recognition.

Bhopal:

In a decisive and unprecedented move, the administration of Bhopal has cancelled the recognition of a prominent private school following a shocking case of sexual assault on a three-year-old girl. The order was issued by District Magistrate Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, who took action after the incident came to light. The case dates back September last year when a teacher at Redcliff School, located in the Kamla Nagar area, was accused of raping a nursery student. The accused, identified as Kasim Rehan, was arrested and sent to jail after a case was registered by the police.

In response to the public outrage over the incident, the district administration launched a detailed investigation into the functioning and safety standards of the school. Based on the findings, DM Singh issued orders on Thursday night to revoke the school’s recognition and immediately halt its functioning. As per the information, this is the first time in Bhopal that the administration has taken direct control of a private educational institution under such circumstances. A cluster principal has been appointed to oversee the transition and ensure the rights of the students are protected during the process.

The school, which was recognised for classes 1 to 8, will cease operations from the 2025-26 academic session. Students currently enrolled will be required to take admission in other schools, officials said. Meanwhile, the district administration has assured that the future of these students will not be compromised. Those admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will be transferred to government schools, while others will be guided towards private institutions.

Currently, 324 students are enrolled at Redcliff School. After the incident last year, the premises had been sealed and two investigation committees were formed. The first inquiry revealed major security lapses, particularly concerning the safety of girl students. The second committee presented a detailed operational assessment to the collector, reinforcing the need for strict administrative action.

