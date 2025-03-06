Bhopal power cut today: Check the full list of affected areas, timings and advisory Bhopal power cut: According to officials, Service is expected to be restored soon after the completion of the construction work. They have also urged residents to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience.

Bhopal power cut: Several areas in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will experience power cuts on Thursday (March 6) owing to the maintenance work in the region. According to officials, the power outage is set to begin at 9 am and will last until 6 pm in certain areas. The power interruptions will last between four to seven hours, depending on the area, they added. Service is expected to be restored soon after the completion of the construction work, officials stated. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly for the temporary disruption in the electricity supply, they added.

As per the Bhopal Electricity Board, the power supply will be affected in the Radhaswami Satsang area, Khejda village, Van Smrit region, Indralok, Hrishikalp, Prakash nagar, Bhel Nagar and several other regions.

Power cut from 9 am to 4 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Radhaswami Satsang, Khejda village and nearby areas will be affected during this time slot.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Affected areas

A power cut is scheduled in this time slot for Chandbadi, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chandbadi, Prem Nagar and nearby areas.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm: Affected areas

As per officials, BDA Colony, Rajput Dhaba, Nakshatra Enclave and the nearby areas will be affected during this time slot.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm: Affected areas

A power cut is scheduled in this time slot for Shiv Nagar, Udiya Basti and nearby areas.

Power cut from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm: Affected areas

Areas like Blaire Colony, Phase 1, Phase 2, Lake Perl Spring, Shri Institute, and nearby regions will face power outage during this time slot.

Power cut from 02:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Affected areas

Regions like Indralok, Hrishikalp, Prakash nagar, Bhel Nagar, Basant Kunj, Bharat Azad Nagar, Chhatishgad Colony , Vrindawan nagar, Raj samrat Phase-3 ETC and nearby areas will be affected during this time slot.

Advisory for residents

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly to minimise the impact. The Bhopal Electricity Board has assured that the power supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance is completed.

