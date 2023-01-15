MP CM Shivraj Singh's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch

Follow us on Image Source : @CHOUHANSHIVRAJ/TWITTER MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM's helicopter emergency landing: The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch.

According to Police, Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar said that the chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

