Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Bhopal
  5. MP CM Shivraj Singh's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch

MP CM Shivraj Singh's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch

According to Police, Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Bhopal Updated on: January 15, 2023 19:12 IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Image Source : @CHOUHANSHIVRAJ/TWITTER MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM's helicopter emergency landing: The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch.

According to Police, Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar said that the chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

Also Read: Flight with 72-onboard crashes on runway at Pokhara International Airport, 68 dead

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal Section

Top News

Latest News