Bhopal mosque dispute: 'Fight will be fought over corpses,' Waqf Board challenges demolition notice The dispute over two mosques in Bhopal has escalated into a legal and communal conflict, with demolition orders challenged by the Waqf Board amid rising political tensions.

Bhopal:

The dispute over two mosques in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is intensifying. The district administration has declared the mosques illegal and issued orders for their demolition. However, the Waqf Board has opposed the move and approached the High Court. Muslim organisations claim the mosques are Waqf properties and accuse the administration of acting in favour of influential groups. Meanwhile, Hindu organisations are demanding the immediate removal of the mosques. Here’s a detailed look at the unfolding conflict.

Background of the issue

The controversy centres on Dilkash Mosque and Bhadbhada Mosque located in the Bade Talab area, considered a lifeline of Bhopal. On July 4, the district administration issued notices stating these mosques were built on encroached land. According to the Deputy Tehsildar's order, both mosques are permanent structures illegally occupying the land and must be removed immediately or face forcible eviction.

Muslim organisations' response

Reacting strongly, Muslim groups warned that any attempt to enter or remove the mosques would lead to serious conflict, even saying that “the fight will be fought over corpses.” On the other hand, Hindu groups have taken a firm stance, insisting that the mosques must be demolished without delay.

Legal standpoint of Waqf Board

The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has challenged the administration’s order, claiming the mosques are legitimate Waqf properties with valid legal documents dating back to 1937. Although the National Green Tribunal (NGT) made the Waqf Board a party in the case, it refused to stay the demolition order, prompting the Board to file a petition in the High Court. The Board has also publicly displayed this information within the mosque premises.

Reason behind the notice

The administration’s move is part of a larger effort to clear encroachments within the ‘No Development Zone’ surrounding Bade Talab. According to NGT and environmental ministry notifications, a survey identified 35 encroachments, including temples, shrines, and these two mosques, which fall within this protected area and must be removed. The administration plans to take action after hearing both the Waqf Board and mosque committees.

Growing tensions and political overtones

News of the removal notice triggered protests from Muslim groups, who described the action as an attack on religious sites. Hindu organizations responded with strong demands for immediate demolition, warning that the Waqf Board may even claim Bade Talab itself as Waqf property. The situation is increasingly becoming politically and religiously charged. The government has reiterated that “land jihad” will not be tolerated and has pledged to enforce NGT orders and legal procedures.

With both communities entrenched in their positions, the future of the mosques now hinges on court rulings. The administration is expected to follow legal directives, while the Waqf Board hopes to protect the mosques with valid documents. The final decision will depend on ongoing legal hearings and administrative actions in the coming weeks.