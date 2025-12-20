Bhopal metro to be inaugurated today; CM to attend, check fare details and full schedule here The Bhopal Metro aims to make daily commuting easier and more reliable. The project focuses on reducing traffic congestion, improving passenger safety and offering a comfortable alternative to road travel.

New Delhi:

Bhopal is set to enter a new phase of urban transport as the city’s metro service begins operations on Saturday, December 20. The inaugural run will be flagged off at 5 pm from Subhash Nagar Metro Station by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. After the flag-off, the leaders will travel on the metro up to the AIIMS station, marking the official start of the service.

Bhopal metro to reduce traffic congestion

Designed as a modern and eco-friendly transport system, the Bhopal Metro aims to make daily commuting easier and more reliable. The project focuses on reducing traffic congestion, improving passenger safety and offering a comfortable alternative to road travel. The complete Bhopal Metro project will cover a total distance of 30.8 kilometres and include two main corridors along with a depot.

The Orange Line will stretch 16.74 km, while the Blue Line will cover 14.16 km. Together, the two corridors are planned to connect major residential areas, business hubs and transport points across the city.

Everything you need to know about Bhopal metro

The first section to be launched is the Orange Line priority corridor. This stretch is around 7 km long and includes eight elevated stations AIIMS, Alkapuri, DRM Office, Rani Kamalapati Station, MP Nagar, Board Office Square, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Subhash Nagar. Passing through some of Bhopal’s busiest areas, this corridor is expected to significantly improve daily movement for commuters.

Officials say the metro service will help reduce traffic on crowded city roads and offer faster and more dependable travel. It is also expected to contribute to lower pollution levels by encouraging people to shift from private vehicles to public transport.

What will be the cost to travel in Bhopal metro?

The total cost of the Bhopal Metro project is estimated at Rs 10,033 crore. The Orange Line priority corridor alone has been built at a cost of Rs 2,225 crore. The fare for travel up to the first two stations will be Rs 20. For journeys covering three to four stations, the fare will be Rs 30, while travel between five and eight stations will cost Rs 40. Once the entire corridor becomes operational, the maximum fare has been fixed at Rs 70.