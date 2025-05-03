Bhopal: Main accused in college rape and blackmail case, shot by police during escape attempt Prime accused Farhan was shot in the leg by police during an escape attempt while being taken to locate another suspect in the Bhopal gang rape and blackmail case.

Bhopal:

Farhan, the prime accused in a disturbing gang rape and blackmail case involving college students in Bhopal, was shot by the police during an attempted escape. The incident occurred on his way to a crime scene in Bilkisganj, near Bhopal, when he attempted to snatch a police officer’s weapon.

Details of incident

According to police reports, the incident took place while Ashok Garden police were transporting Farhan to Bilkisganj, Sehore district, in search of another suspect, Abrar. During the journey, Farhan reportedly asked to stop the vehicle so that he could use the bathroom near the Ratibad police station.

While outside the vehicle, Farhan allegedly tried to seize a sub-inspector’s service revolver. The scuffle that ensued resulted in a shot being fired, hitting Farhan in the leg. The police immediately rushed him to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment.

Police statements

Ashok Garden police station in-charge, Hemant Srivastava, explained, “We were on our way to Bilkisganj with the accused Farhan to apprehend another suspect, Abrar. When we reached Ratibad, Farhan asked to stop the vehicle to relieve himself. During this brief stop, he tried to snatch the service revolver of a sub-inspector and attempted to flee. In the ensuing struggle, a bullet was fired and hit Farhan. He has been hospitalized for treatment. Two police officers sustained minor injuries, and they are receiving medical attention. Their uniforms were also torn in the altercation.”

DCP Priyanka Shukla’s statement

DCP Priyanka Shukla provided additional details, saying, “According to Farhan’s statement, the Ashok Garden team was taking him to Bilkisganj in Sehore district to locate another accused, Abrar. When they reached Sarwar village in Ratibad, Farhan requested to stop the vehicle for a bathroom break. While the police officers got out of the vehicle, Farhan tried to grab the sub-inspector’s revolver. During the struggle, the weapon discharged, and Farhan was shot in the leg. He is currently receiving treatment at Hamidia Hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Farhan’s role in gang rape case

Farhan is the prime accused in the notorious gang rape case involving five college students from Bhopal. The accused gang allegedly lured young women under the pretense of romantic relationships, only to blackmail and sexually assault them using obscene videos. The case has sparked outrage, and Farhan’s capture is a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Police investigation

While Farhan’s injuries are not life-threatening, the police have assured that they will continue to investigate the case thoroughly. They have also pledged to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, including Abrar, who is believed to be involved in the criminal activities. Authorities have emphasized their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

The case continues to unfold, with significant public interest in the outcome. The police are expected to take further actions as the investigation progresses.