Caught on camera: Three held in connection with killing dog at training centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Three persons held in connection with killing dog at training centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Bhopal dog killing: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with killing a dog at a training centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a police official said on Wednesday (October 18). A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which the accused were spotted hanging the dog by tying a string around its neck.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP, Misrod) Rajneesh Kashyap told media, "A complaint was registered at Misrod police station on October 12 (Thursday) in which one Nilesh Jaiswal, a resident of Kalapipal said that he had kept his dog for training at Alpha Dog Training Center in Sahara Colony, Bhopal for four months."

After four months, when he contacted the centre, he was told that his dog was sick. Later when he came to take the dog, he came to know that the dog had died. After that he expressed doubt about the death and lodged a complaint that the dog died due to some other reason, the officer said.

CCTV footage revealed the shocking truth:

"Acting on the complaint, the Misrod police investigated and checked the CCTV footage and found out that the CCTV video of the day of the incident had been deleted. After that, the police confiscated the hard drive and found CCTV footage of the day of the incident that is of October 9 (Monday). It was found that the dog had been brutally killed. The main accused were also seen in the video which include Neha Tiwari, Tarun Das and one Ravi Kushwaha," ACP Kashyap said.

He further said that the police registered a case against them under IPC sections 201, 429 and 120 B and section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act in the matter. The police arrested all three accused on Wednesday and they were being interrogated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and actions will be on the basis of facts that come to light, the officer, adding that there were also 10 to 15 more dogs at the centre and the police informed their owners.

A local NGO was also informed. If the dog owner gets late recovering the dog, then the NGO will rescue them. In case the police get more complaints, further action will be taken after a detailed investigation, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Hyderabad man allows stray dog to sleep on his Ferrari, social media amused | Viral video