Madhya Pradesh: Viral video shows Bhopal cop misbehaving with woman, inquiry ordered | DETAILS

Bhopal news: A video of a Madhya Pradesh Police constable’s untoward behaviour towards a woman has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported in the capital city of Bhopal.

In the video, the constable, was identified as Pushpendra, is seen pulling a girl towards him while he is sitting on a bike. The woman can be seen resisting and bending away from him. She is then seen shaking off Pushpendra’s hands and walking away from him. The constable, however, followed her and the woman stopped before turning around and walking away.

After the video went viral, the constable in the video was line attached.

Acording to senior police officials, the girl seen in the video is a friend of constable Pushpendra, posted at Kohe FiZa police station. When Pushpendra was passing through the Hanumanganj area during night, he saw his female friend on his way. The constable said that his friend was drunk and was not able to walk properly. Fearing an untoward incident, he offered to drop her at home and when she did not agree, he caught hold of her and asked her to sit on the bike.

He further stated that as the objectionable video of the constable went viral and because he was in police uniform, the constable had been line attached.

No case, complaint filed yet:

The girl has not filed any case or complaint against the cop yet in this matter.

Madhya Pradesh Police reaction:

“In Bhopal, the matter of indecent behaviour towards a woman by a constable has been taken seriously. The woman and constable seen in the video are friends. She has given a written statement that she does not want to file a complaint. But considering it as misconduct, he has been relieved from the service of the police station and a departmental inquiry has been started against the constable,” the Madhya Pradesh Police tweeted.

